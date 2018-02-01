Government announces £10m housing boost for Lewes

The Government has pledged to provide a £10m fund for housing in Lewes’s North Street Quarter.

It’s part of the plan to build up to 200,000 new homes across the country in a £866m investment in local housing projects.

The development of North Street Quarter in Lewes will include 416 new homes, 40 per cent of which will be affordable housing, a new health hub serving 26,000 patients, a public square, cafés and galleries, 140,000sq ft flexible business space, a riverside promenade and a 330-space underground public car park.

The Government has backed Lewes MP Maria Caulfield and chosen to provide £10m from the Housing Infrastructure Fund to part fund the development.

Local residents will also benefit from 475 full time equivalent (FTE) registered jobs in 140,000sq ft of new workspace, which includes 75,000sq ft light industrial space at Malling Brooks which is already being built.

There will be 100 full time construction jobs with an apprentice scheme and emphasis on recruiting local people. Ms Caulfield said: “Following on from our successful bid I am delighted that Secretary of State for Housing Sajid Javid has backed my plan for Lewes and is providing £10m for the re-development of North Street Quarter in Lewes.

“This brownfield regeneration will create hundreds of jobs, hundreds of new affordable homes for local people and a massive boost to our local economy here in Lewes. As the development is on brownfield land it will also ensure that we are not ruining our natural environment. The Government is committed to funding new affordable housing and economic regeneration across the country, and I’m delighted that in Lewes we will benefit from the Housing Infrastructure Fund.”