Grace Petrie mixes music and comedy to find hope out there - Brighton

After 15 years of writing politically-charged anthems rallying the left and irritating the right, Grace Petrie is doing something a bit different as she launches into her second tour combining music with stand-up comedy.

Dates include Wednesday, October 1 at Brighton Komedia for a tour which she is calling Grace Petrie: This Is No Time To Panic!

“The title is my Chekhov's gun. It is time to panic!”

But the point is there is also hope to be found out there, as she will explain on stage.

“This is my second comedy show. I've been a singer-songwriter for 15 years but I have steered more into the waters of stand-up comedy recently. 2023 was my first comedy tour but it was natural step really. I was getting a lot of gigs supporting comedians on their tours, and being a folk singer the idea of telling humorous long stories and mixing it with music was actually long established. And that's the path that I've gone down, and when I started working more in comedy I found that I really enjoyed it. I actually found it quite unifying, I think, and we need that at the moment.

“The show is quite political. This is a show about hope for the future and about where we can find political hope in quite a difficult climate. I have sung about a lot of political issues in my career and a lot of my music has been quite angry. I enjoyed that and I found it quite cathartic but I do find that when you make people laugh you reach a different part of their hearts and that it is really good to laugh together. When you are using comedy to make political points and to drive an ideological agenda, I think people are more open to what you are saying if you have opened them up a little bit by getting them to laugh first.”

So yes, there is hope to be found: “Where I live in Sheffield we had a lot of flags going up but we have already had good response to the flags. There was a group of people that came together and discussed how we could amend the flags so that the flags were actually showing what a welcoming and multicultural and diverse community we are.

“Really the whole show is about finding hope for the future.”

Grace doesn't want to give too much away: “But it's essentially about engaging with the reality of what is happening and thinking who is in control of our world and who it is that keeps us watching Netflix and staring at our phones and actually stops us from getting out into our communities and actually meeting people. Hopefully people will feel a little bit more open to that because I've chosen a medium where people can feel that I'm not actually haranguing them. I want people to have a good time and to feel more energised. There's a lot to be worried about in the world but I do think that there is also hope out there.”