On Saturday, August 5,, the preschool children of Discovery Day Nursery in Worthing celebrated their graduation, before they head of to primary school.

Class photo of the preschool children with their teachers. Photo: Discovery Day Nursery

The parents were invited to come and watch their children perform a song, and listened to a speech dedicated to each of their children.

Megan, the nursery manager, and Carla, the preschool lead, said: “It has been a joy to have these children, and has been such a lovely day for us all.