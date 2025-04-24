Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud to speak in Chichester Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kevin McCloud, presenter of TV series Grand Designs, will be hosting a special evening at Chichester Cathedral in aid of Children's BookFest on Thursday, May 15.

He will be chatting to attendees about his career so far, sharing anecdotes from Grand Designs as well as discussing his collection of written works.

Penny Tomlinson, co-founder of Children’s BookFest in Chichester, said: “This one-off ticketed event is open to all and is a rare opportunity to hear from one of the UK's most recognisable voices in design, and lift the lid on a programme that has captured the hearts of millions. Sharing some of the most compelling stories from the long-running TV series, Kevin will also be exploring the concept of consuming and enjoying good design while being environmentally conscious. Following the event, Kevin’s latest book Grand Designs at 25 will be on sale and Kevin will be available for signings.

“As well as promising to be a fascinating evening, proceeds raised from the event will go to Children’s BookFest, a Chichester-based charity dedicated to encouraging a love of reading in children.”

Kevin said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be coming to Chichester and to be speaking in the magnificent 950-year-old Chichester Cathedral – a truly inspiring setting with stunning architecture. It’s wonderful to be supporting Children’s BookFest, a charity that does such vital work in bringing the magic of books to young readers. Knowing that every ticket sold for this event directly helps children experience the joy of books and storytelling makes this evening all the more special.”

As Penny explains: “Children’s BookFest works to connect children directly with authors, bringing storytelling and writing to them in a new and inspiring way. As well as a range of exciting and inclusive events, the charity gives every child they work with a book of their own to take home and keep.

“Research shows that reading for pleasure is incredibly important, not only for a child's education, but also for their mental wellbeing. Through our events and annual BookFest Festival with schools, we are committed to ensuring children of all ages and backgrounds have access to books, to open their minds and inspire a love of the written word. We are so grateful to Kevin McCloud for his time and support and look forward to hearing him at Chichester Cathedral in May.”

To find out more about Children’s BookFest visit https://www.childrensbookfest.com

Tickets are available to book now for An Evening with Kevin McCloud at Chichester Cathedral on Thursday, May 15: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/childrens-book-fest-chichester/t-pqexeej

Doors open at 7pm and tickets cost £17 per person in advance and £20 on the door, with all proceeds going to Children’s BookFest.