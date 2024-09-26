Grand Orange Lodge of England parade through Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LOL398 Sussex Martyrs Memorial in Eastbourne were honoured to host Grand Lodge of England in the town on 21st September 2024.

Each year it is the privilege of an Orange Lodge to host the meeting of the Grand Orange Lodge of England in their area and, this year it was ours.

On Saturday 21st September LOL398 Sussex Martyrs Memorial and the Grand Orange Lodge of England walked through the streets of Eastbourne, along with 240 members of Orange Lodges from all four parts of the United Kingdom. The focus of the parade was to promote the Orange Order in Sussex and to show the public who we are.

So, who are the Orange Order in England. The Orange Order in England is an organisation formed in 1807 and is part of a worldwide Orange family supporting civil and religious liberties for all. It celebrates and supports the monarchy, the law of the land and, promotes the Protestant religion. We also raise money for charity and, on Saturday 21st September we raised £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Members of LOL 398 Sussex Martyrs Memorial

The parade was well recieved by the majority of the people of Eastbourne and passed off without incident. The organisers would like to pass our thanks to the people of Eastbourne, local businesses and, to the team from Sussex Police who attended on the day.