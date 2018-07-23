Grandmother braves the shave to raise vital funds for the life boats

An 11-year-old boy has raised £300 by organising a ‘hair-raising’ event complete with head shaves and chest waxing for charity.

Pheonix Edwards was the first to brave the hair clippers and have his head shaved at the Life Boat station in Newhaven on Friday, July 13.

The Seaford Primary pupil said: “I came up with the idea during tea one night, I just thought why not shave my head and raise money!”

Carol Geering, Pheonix’s mother helped her son to organise the event with the help of long-time Life Boat fundraiser, Pete Shewell.

Mr Shewell said: “It’s all for a good cause.

“Pheonix has done very well to come up with the idea.”

Pheonix was the first to brave the shave in front of an audience who watched on as his brunette hair fell to the Floor.

Maria Gibbs, 52 from Seaford, had her head shaved at the event too.

The nervous grandmother of three said: “It’s something I do every year for a different charity.

“It’s nice to raise money for good causes. I am really nervous though, I’ve never gone this bald before, this is totally bald.

“I’ve shaved my head for The Martlets, Seaford Primary School and now the Life Boats.”

The children enjoyed entertainment from a magician and a face painter.

The head shave was performed by Ms Geering and Lee Arnold from Jason’s Barbershop, while the waxing was carried out by Charis Boyd from The Little Beauty Room.