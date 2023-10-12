Grandparent morning at Our Lady Queen of Heaven School, Crawley
OLQOH (Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School, Crawley) School celebrated its 10th annual Grandparent Morning on Friday 29th September, with hundreds of family members joining with pupils for a special Assembly and a morning of learning fun together.
Grandparents participated in events including Q&As from their own time at school, art activities and even Forest School!
Deputy Head Teacher, Janet Miles, said: “Grandparent Morning is always a joyful occasion for the whole community, and we are delighted so many Grandparents were able to attend, travelling from as far away as Wales, the South West and even Portugal!”
Following Grandparent Morning, the school arranged a Coffee Morning in aid of MacMillan, raising more than £300.
