Grandparents dream of a 'green' Christmas in Hastings with special tree

Grandparents from Extinction Rebellion Hastings & St Leonards (XRHSL) set up a Christmas tree in Hastings town centre on Saturday 17th December, topped with a star saying ‘Our Present – Their Future’. The tree was decorated with labelled presents for a green future, such as Warm Homes and Solar Power.

Children help decorate the Green Christmas tree in Hastings

Children added decorations with their own messages, which included ‘Save our home’ with a drawing of planet Earth, ‘Green = Life’, ‘All renewable energy, no more plastic, stop cutting down trees’, and ‘I wish for more people to acknowledge and act against the effects of climate change’.

Yee Chuan Mayhew from XRHSL, grandmother of four, said ‘Children are very clear about the world they want to inherit. We are extremely concerned about the impact of the climate crisis on the younger generation. Their future is at stake and the best present we can give them is a safe planet.’

Grandparent Mandy Griffin from Hastings said ‘Right now many families are living in cold damp homes instead of warm, well-insulated ones. Oil companies are making billions when we could have affordable green energy instead. As a Christmas gift to children, the government must set up a huge insulation programme and invest in solar and wind power, rather than opening new coal mines that will ruin the planet.’