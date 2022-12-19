Grandparents dream of a 'green' Christmas in Hastings with special tree

Children added decorations with their own messages, which included ‘Save our home’ with a drawing of planet Earth, ‘Green = Life’, ‘All renewable energy, no more plastic, stop cutting down trees’, and ‘I wish for more people to acknowledge and act against the effects of climate change’.
Yee Chuan Mayhew from XRHSL, grandmother of four, said ‘Children are very clear about the world they want to inherit. We are extremely concerned about the impact of the climate crisis on the younger generation. Their future is at stake and the best present we can give them is a safe planet.’
Grandparent Mandy Griffin from Hastings said ‘Right now many families are living in cold damp homes instead of warm, well-insulated ones. Oil companies are making billions when we could have affordable green energy instead. As a Christmas gift to children, the government must set up a huge insulation programme and invest in solar and wind power, rather than opening new coal mines that will ruin the planet.’
Extinction Rebellion is campaigning against new coal, oil or gas, the fossil fuels causing carbon emissions that exacerbate the climate and ecological emergency. XR supports the expansion of renewable energy to address the environmental crisis and bring down the cost of living.