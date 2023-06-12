NationalWorldTV
Grant applications invited from Uckfield charities and organisations

Following the decision to disband the Annual Uckfield Festival, the Directors of that charity have a duty to oversee the proper disposal of its financial assets.
By Ian SmithContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:13 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:14 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

Charity rules dictate that the money should be allocated to local charities or local community organisations that share the Festival aims of advancing the education of the public in the arts, such as music, dance, and speech.

Directors are now in a position to invite applications for a grant of between £500 and AND £3000. Each application needs to be accompanied by an indication of what the grant money would be used for.

Applications should be sent to EITHER, Funding at Uckfest, Uckfield Festival Association, 1 Mallard Drive, Uckfield, TN22 5UN BY 23 JUNE 2023OR, [email protected] BY 23 JUNE 2023.

Director Bob De'Ath says: "I am expecting application decisions will be completed within just a few days of the application deadline"

