Grant scheme launched to support Midhurst town centre businesses

A £200,000 grant fund has been launched this week by Chichester District Council to assist Midhurst town centre businesses, following the fire at the Angel Inn hotel and the neighbouring buildings on the A286 North Street.

The funding has been set aside to support businesses which are reliant on footfall and have seen a negative impact on their business since the A286 at North Street has been closed to vehicles.

Independent businesses located in Midhurst Town Centre are eligible to apply for up to £1,800 of funding. They must be based on North Street, Rumbolds Hill, West Street, Red Lion Street, Knockhundred Row or Market Square to qualify.

Businesses must also be located in premises trading as a retail shop, a café, restaurant, pub, take-away, hairdresser or beautician and they need to have been trading in Midhurst on March 15, 2023.

Welcome to Midhurst, we're open for business

In order to apply, businesses are being asked to email [email protected] and they will then be sent a form to complete as part of the process.

A multi-agency recovery group, which includes Chichester District Council, West Sussex County Council, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, Midhurst Town Council and the South Downs National Park Authority, is working hard to support the town.

The agencies are committed to doing everything they can to reopen North Street to vehicles as soon as possible and to support those businesses affected by the incident.

A firm of structural engineers, working on behalf of the owners, are devising a temporary façade support system that seeks to reopen as much of the road as possible, whilst preserving the listed building facades. There is a legal requirement to save what they can of these buildings.

An update on timings will be issued as soon as possible following a review of progress on initial designs with the structural engineers, owners, South Downs National Park Authority, Historic England and Chichester District Council.

The situation is a very complex one, and public safety is paramount. Once the facade of the building has been made secure and safe for the public, it will be possible to open North Street to vehicles.

The agencies involved are urging people to support Midhurst by shopping and spending in the town, which boasts an excellent array of local and independent businesses, the vast majority of which are 'open for business' and can all be accessed on foot from the local car parks.

