Grants available for community groups in Seaford

Each year, Seaford Town Council gives local community groups, charities or voluntary organisations the opportunity to apply for a financial grant from the Town Council.

In the 2022/23 Grants Scheme the Town Council was delighted to be able to support twelve local community organisations, with grants totalling £20,000.

There are two types of grants available; small grants of up to £500 or larger grants over £500, up to a maximum of £3,000. Terms and conditions apply which are set out within the Town Council’s Discretionary Grants Policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In previous years, grants have been awarded for a variety of projects including help towards: the cost of running fleet cars used to visit patients for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, providing wellbeing support and mental health interventions for The Youth Counselling Project, the works to the defective flat roof for Seaford Musical Theatre, funding the use of the Lions minibus for St James’ Trust (Seaford) to name but a few.

There are certain criteria that must be met to be eligible for a community grant, these are set out in the Town Council’s Discretionary Grants Policy. This policy and all details including the application form can be found on the Town Council’s website: https://www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk/community-grants/