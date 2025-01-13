Grayshott Folk Club offers Canadian night to “dispel the Midwinter gloom"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grayshott Folk Club is promising to “dispel the Midwinter gloom and provide an antidote to Blue Monday.”

“Indeed, Saturday, January 18 is an evening for us all to look forward to as we welcome not one but two Canadian duos to entertain us,” says Des O’Byrne, who runs the club. “We have had several Canadian musicians visiting us over the years and we know the quality of their musicianship is always assured.

The gig is at Grayshott Village Hall, Headley Road, Grayshott, GU26 6TZ and the music starts at 7.30pm.

Showman & Coole are on tour from Toronto.

“John Showman (fiddle) and Chris Coole (banjo) have played together in a couple of thousand shows over 20 years or more, with bands such as The Foggy Hogtown Boys and The Lonesome Ace String Band. They have developed a deep and instinctive musical bond. Their music lurks in a truly unique space that is somewhere on the outskirts of old-time, bluegrass and folk. The songs of John Hartford, Hank Williams, Dock Boggs, and The Band share space with the fiddle tunes of Eck Robertson and Ed Haley. The duo’s original songs and tunes take in all these vistas and paint something both personal and timely. Native Canadians, they have performed widely across North America and at many top European music festivals.”

Rube & Rake are on tour from Newfoundland.

“We’ve grabbed these guys to come and play a short support slot for us as they happen to be attending the UK Americana showcase event in London and wanted to fill up a spare afternoon/evening they have while they are over here for a short visit. Rube & Rake engage audiences with storytelling, intricate guitar work and rich vocal harmonies. Based in St John’s, NL, the folk duo composed of Josh Sandu and Andrew Laite, have formed an intimate musical connection that comes across in every new song and performance.”

Tickets £18 (in person only) from Grayshott Post Office or from Des O'Byrne on 01428 607096.