Great response as Chichester Festival for Music, Dance and Speech opens for entries

2026 is already shaping up remarkably well for the Chichester Festival for Music, Dance and Speech.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their slots for dance entries next year sold out in little more than an hour after opening on September 1. Plenty of entries remain in other disciplines, but by the end of the first morning, festival organisers had to declare that the dance section was full.

CFMDS chair Alan Rodger said: “The more successful you get, you get different problems and we were really disappointed that we couldn't take any more entries. We just can't. But it was remarkable. We opened at 9am and by 10.15am we had had 886 entries!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It bodes well for next year – after a strong year this year as well.

“2025 was a significant year for the festival, our 70th anniversary. We wanted to do something a bit different, a bit special to celebrate the anniversary. We gave out lovely new gold certificates. But during the year we also wanted to thank our volunteers. We couldn't run without volunteers. The festival being the success that it is, it has to rely on a lot of volunteers during our festival season from the end of January to the end of March in lots of different venues. We need a lot of people, and so we decided in July, once the festival was completed, that we would invite our volunteers to a tea party up at Oakwood School to say thank you. The school had a marquee up and they allowed us to use it.”

Now thoughts turn to next year, with entries open for the music and speech sections.

“We invite performers of all ages to share their talents, and all applications can be completed via our website at https://cfmds.org.uk/. We have an extensive 2026 syllabus offering many classes in junior singing, choirs, guitars, ukuleles, brass, woodwind, strings, pianoforte, organ, percussion, orchestras, bands, speech and drama classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have, as always, exceptional professional adjudicators lined up to enthuse and inspire candidates in all sections. The closing date for all music and speech entries is November 31.”

As for the dance: “We are thrilled to announce that Bessie Cursons has taken on the important role of dance section leader for the 2026 festival. Bessie takes over from Angela Watkins who has worked so hard over the last five years developing the dance to the success it is today.

“The success of our festival also relies on the spirit of our community, and we are always looking for volunteers. If you would like to be part of our friendly team for the 2026 festival, please visit our website to see how you can get involved.”