Greater collaboration needed to hit EV charging point target

Transport for the South East (TfSE), the sub national transport body for the south east of England, is calling for greater collaboration between key groups to ensure that there are enough electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the region to service the predicted demand.

TfSE’s Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Strategy sets out steps to provide sufficient charging points as drivers switch to the use of electric vehicles. It forecasts that up to 28,500 charge points are needed across the TfSE area by 2030.

The strategy works alongside the government’s commitment to ban the sale of all new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, by facilitating the continued rollout of EV charging infrastructure in an efficient and cohesive manner, through local engagement, leadership and planning. It also aims to realise TfSE’s vision of achieving net zero by 2050 at the latest. The strategy and accompanying action plan received approval from TfSE’s Partnership Board earlier this year. Both documents were developed in partnership and with input from local authorities, distribution network operators, charge point operators and other key groups from across the south east region.

Rupert Clubb, Lead Officer for TfSE, said: “As the government rightly calls for motorists to consider switching to an electric vehicle, we must ensure that there is a plentiful supply of charging points. It is unreasonable to expect people to make the switch without ensuring there are robust plans in place to increase the charging network significantly in the south east and other parts of the country. This can only happen with greater collaboration between the public and private sector with facilitators such as TfSE bringing everyone together.”

Rupert Clubb, Lead Officer, Transport for the South East

The action plan sets out a series of actions and recommendations. TfSE’s roles will include acting as a facilitator to disseminate information, ensuring the strategy, action plan and technical work is reviewed and up-to-date and providing a platform for targeted engagement and on-going support for Local Transport Authorities (LTAs) with the development of their individual Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Strategies. LTAs and other key stakeholders also have defined roles to help deliver the action plan, these include providing input, insight and information, and sharing knowledge and best practice.