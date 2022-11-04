Green boost for Steyning school, thanks to Sussex charity The Budding Foundation
A Sussex charity which supports young people in the county has ensured that a Steyning school received what it needed to teach sustainability and biodiversity from its greenhouse.
The Budding Foundation arranged for a vital supply of compost and pots for Steyning Grammar School from family-run Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post.
“Teaching the next generation about these key things is so vitally important,” said Clive Gravett, from the Budding Foundation. “Anything we can do to help has got to be a good thing.”