Green candidate wins seat on Lewes Town Council

Green Party candidate Chelsea Renton won last week’s Bridge Ward by-election for a place on Lewes Town Council.

She polled 558 votes, 73 ahead of her nearest rival Oliver Henman (Liberal Democrats) with 485.

Other candidates were Joy Mercer (Labour) 170 votes; Felicity Newman (Conservative) 112; Peter Finnigan (Independent) 17; and Anthony Best (UK Independence Party) 11.

The turn-out was 37 per cent and two ballot papers were rejected.

Miss Renton said: “Huge thanks to everyone who turned out on a grim December day to vote for me. Thanks indeed to everyone who went out and voted.

“It was a great result for a huge and hard-working Green Party campaign team. I’m looking forward to working with everyone on Lewes Town Council to do what we can to make things better for everyone in the town, especially with regard to affordable housing, and supporting local businesses.”

The Bridge Ward vacancy arose due to the departure in October of Dr Amanda Bolt (Green Party).

She had automatically ceased to be a member of the town council due to a lapse of six months since her last attendance (April 6) under the provisions of section 85 of the Local Government Act 1972.