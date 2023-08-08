Green fingered residents are rewarded in Polegate

In a display of appreciation for the artistry of gardening, accomplished gardeners and dedicated allotment cultivators have been duly acknowledged through a competition organised by Polegate Town Council.

Councillors of Polegate Town Council took to the streets in July, meticulously selecting their preferred gardens for evaluation by the council's flower group judges.

Serving as the chair of the flower group, Councillor Dan Dunbar – himself an ardent gardener – extended a respectful nod to the challenges faced by the gardening community this year.

“As a gardener myself I’m fully aware the difficulties faced by gardeners this year with a long cold spring, a period of drought with a hosepipe ban and more recently high winds and rains. I’m delighted to see many residents keeping their gardens blooming and allotments full of produce."

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar and Deputy Mayor Cllr James Heward Presenting the winning garden

Councillor Dunbar expressed profound admiration for the numerous residents who have diligently nurtured their gardens into vibrant showcases and transformed their allotments into bountiful sources of produce.

In his dual capacity as the town's Mayor, Councillor Dunbar expressed his deep satisfaction in personally visiting the distinguished winners.

"As the Town's Mayor I was delighted to visit the winners who included Mr and Mrs Weston who were awarded the best front garden in the town and Mrs Fordham who has one of our favourite allotment plots in the town."