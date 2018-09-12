Green light for new parking restrictions in Polegate

East Sussex councillors have approved plans for parking restrictions in Polegate in an effort to improve access for emergency services and bin collections.

The parking restrictions will be put in place as part of a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), which was approved at a meeting of East Sussex County Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (September 12).

Councillors heard the restrictions had been put forward following concerns from several interested parties about on-street parking blocking access to parts of Polegate. Wealden District Council was among those to put forward a complaint due to rubbish trucks being unable to safely reach some properties, the committee heard.

As a result of the decision to approve the TRO, double yellow lines are to be painted at a number of junctions around the town.

While all of the proposed restrictions were approved, concerns over enforcement were raised by Godfrey Daniel (Lab. – Hastings Braybrooke and Castle).

Cllr Daniel said: “I do hold the position that obtaining traffic orders in Wealden is a waste of the resources of the county council given that Wealden [District Council] refuse to bring in decriminalised parking.

“I think people need to be aware that you may get some yellow lines but you’re not going to get anyone to enforce it. The police won’t enforce it and the local authority doesn’t. I know that’s not grounds for objection in terms of making the orders but I think the public needs to know that.”

Cllr Daniel’s concerns were shared by Barry Taylor (Con. – Eastbourne Meads). He said: “I agree with Cllr Daniel on that fact but generally people respect double yellow lines.

“In one particular site a refuse lorry has to reverse up the road. Very often they are damaging our footways and I think this will go a long way to relieve pressure on our footpaths.”

The committee also considered a number of objections put forward by Polegate residents to some of the proposed parking restrictions but concluded they were insufficient reasons to uphold the objections on balance.

The sites to be painted with double yellow lines include: the junctions of Eastern Avenue and North Close; the junctions connecting Hythe Close with Romney Road and Dover Road; and the junction of Romney Road and Dover Road.

Double yellow lines will also be painted in Victoria Road near to its junctions with Victoria Close and St Leonards Terrace. There will also be double yellow lines in Windsor Way as the road bends around near to Polegate Community Centre.

The TRO will also see single yellow lines painted in Western Avenue near to its junctions with New Road and Junction Street. These parking restrictions will be in place between 8am and 2pm, Monday to Friday.

Huw Oxburgh , Local Democracy Reporting Service