Green MEP hosts Q&A on Brexit at Lewes meeting

Keith Taylor, Green MEP for South East England, will host a Brexit question and answer session today (Monday, October 29) in Lewes.

The event is the first in a week of Brexit public meetings hosted across the region by the senior Green politician.

Mr Taylor intends the event to be an open forum to air concerns about Brexit, as the Government’s negotiations with the EU continue to stall.

Ahead of the event, Mr Taylor, who campaigned for Remain during the referendum and has publicly supported the People’s Vote campaign, said: “There is obvious discontent with the way Brexit is being handled from those who voted Remain and those who voted Leave alike.

“It is vital that politicians are listening to the people who are going to be feeling the effects of the decisions taken in the next few months for generations to come.”

Mr Taylor hopes the meeting can provide an opportunity to help to heal some of the divides caused by the EU referendum.

The event is open to all and will run from 8pm until 9.30pm at The Phoenix Centre inn Malling Street. Tickets are free but participants are encouraged to book online, via eventbrite.co.uk, as numbers are limited.