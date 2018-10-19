Greens advocate ‘homes on stilts’ over temporary car park

An intriguing plan for ‘homes on stilts’ has been suggested as work on the North Street Quarter development in Lewes gathers pace.

It has been made by Lewes Green Party, which has asked: “Could eco-friendly ‘meanwhile’ housing, built over car parks, be a temporary fix for our housing crisis?”

A flyer delivered to local homes cites the forthcoming temporary car park in North Street as a prime site for emergency housing pods.

It is an integral part of the North Street Quarter scheme, providing 260 temporary spaces during construction of Phase 1, when the Lewes District Council car parks in Brook Street and Spring Gardens, along with the privately run car park in Corporation Wharf, will close.

The Green flyer, accompanied by an image of homes on stilts and the question ‘Barmy or Brilliant?’, advocates people living above the car park in energy-efficient prefab accommodation.

Cllr Jo Carter said: “‘There’s no space at all in Lewes for people with emergency housing needs.

“The district council is demolishing part of the North Street development site and building a temporary car park for use while the new flats and houses are built.

“Units like this, which can be easily moved to make way for permanent buildings, could be a great temporary solution to that housing need.”

The flyer comes ahead of an exhibition about the proposed landscaping and appearance of a section of the North Street Quarter scheme. Members of the public are invited to visit the event at Trinity Church St John Sub Castro, Lewes, between 3pm and 8pm on Monday, October 29.

The aim is to provide residents with an opportunity to learn more about the proposed landscaping and appearance of Phases 2 and 3 of the development. Architects and technical consultants will be on hand to answer questions and listen to feedback.

North Street Quarter is a £180 million investment for Lewes providing 416 homes, of which 40 per cent will be affordable housing, a new health hub, work spaces for creative industries, a public car park and public spaces, including a town square, a new footbridge and a riverside promenade.

Phases 2 and 3 are residential areas within the scheme and will be developed after Phase 1, which comprises the health hub, work spaces and the majority of the affordable housing. The exhibition will show some of the key elements of the landscape and appearance of these areas.

For further information on what has been described as one of the most important regeneration projects in living memory please visit www.northstreetqtr.co.uk