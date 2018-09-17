Grey start gives way to warm and sunny weather across Sussex

There will be mixed weather across Sussex today as a cold, damp morning gives way to warm, sunny spells.

West Sussex will be particularly grey this morning before brightening up into the day.

East Sussex starts brighter and will continue to get warmer as the day progresses.

Temperatures could reach as high as 25 degrees Celsius, but are likely to hover around 20.

The evening will be mainly clear at first but becoming very cloudy with outbreaks of rain to the west.

A warm night follows, with minimum temperatures of 16 degrees Celsius.