Gripping 1960s spy story retold on the Ferring stage
Five performances are being held at Ferring Village Hall BN12 5JP from Wednesday, March 26-Saturday, March 29. Evening shows start at 7.30pm and there is a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm Tickets at £12 are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/fad
Director Roy Stevens said: “Written by Hugh Whitemore, it tells the story of the Portland spy ring and reads like a Cold War thriller – Soviet agents with assumed identities, a secret radio transmitter and microdots hidden in books. But the story didn't play out in West Berlin or Washington DC, but in the London suburb of Ruislip.
“This is a gripping true life drama of deception and betrayal which many will recall from the 1960s. This is an outstanding piece of drama that will have you in tears one moment and laughing the next. Don’t miss this true-life story that will stay with you long after the final curtain.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.