Groombridge WI ladies dare to bare all for centenary and charity calendar

A bold band of women from Groombridge Women's Institute are marking its 100th year with a semi-naked calendar and stripping off to raise funds for charity.

Founded in 1925, the Groombridge WI has a thriving 68-strong membership and wasn't short of enthusiastic volunteers offering to celebrate a major milestone in their birthday suits.

In echoes of the smash hit movie, Calendar Girls starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters, 13 ladies including committee and members decided to take the plunge and throw off their inhibitions to support a worthy cause: You Raise Me Up, a Polegate-based charity supporting families who have lost a young adult aged 16-25.

Sarah Merriman, president of the East Sussex village WI. and Nikki Sturgeon, Centenary Committee member, came up with the idea while planning a range of activities and events. Nikki rallied round and managed to enlist the help of professional photographers and make-up artists from TV and film, who were delighted to give their time freely.

Groombridge WI ladies are pictured with their calendars

Sarah asked the membership who would be willing to participate in a nude calendar and very quickly each month was taken and in a lucky coincidence, everyone was able to pose in their birthday month with no clashes! Each lady had free rein to choose their own theme and bring their own modesty props.

A beautifully-restored barn in Eridge, owned by Christine Freeman, is the backdrop to the calendar and the photographs were shot on a particularly chilly weekend, with each Calendar Girl given an hour's slot to turn up for a complimentary hair and make-up makeover before stripping off.

GWI president Sarah Merriman/AKA Miss August, 56, said, "There was no time to be shy; I was left with nothing but a skimpy nude thong and before I knew it the photographer had thrown a pair of nipple covers at me! The hardest part was to stop my president sash from slipping with the P hiding to show the word 'resident'!"

"It's been such a wonderful project, not only because of the important charity we are supporting, but being able to see some of our lovely GWI ladies feeling confident, beautiful and empowered, despite being totally out of their comfort zone."

The ladies entrusted the photographers to select the perfect shot and didn’t see their final photo until they got together earlier this summer for a celebratory drink.

Nikki said, "We put the ladies to good use, stuffing 500 calendars into envelopes. The aim is that no one sees who the calendar girls are until they buy one!"

Sarah and Nikki managed to secure 12 sponsorships from local businesses which have kindly covered the cost of the design and print of the Centenary Calendar , enabling all the sales to go directly to You Raise Me Up.

"We are so grateful to the following businesses who have supported this project: Birchden Asparagus Groombridge, David Geal Contractors Ltd, Ella, Fresh Dough, Fuller's Farm Shop, Groombridge Farm Shop, Hollamby's, The Junction Inn, Penton Architects, Sanden English Sparkling Wine, The Village Bakery Groombridge and an anonymous donor.

The calendars are available now at the Village Post Office, Groombridge.

Each calendar retails at £15.