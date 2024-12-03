Ground-breaking ceremony takes place at Hailsham Community Sports Hub

A ground-breaking ceremony has now been held to so work on the new Community Sports Hub near Hailsham can begin.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hub has received a grant of £3.5million from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

Construction on the new Hub – by Sunninghill Contractors – is expected to be completed in 2026. It aims to provide high quality year-round sports and community facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site will be operated on a not-for-profit basis by charity, Leisure United and managed by The National Football Trust. Leisure United currently operates 18 sites across the country. It will be anew partnership arrangement involving the council and any surplus income generated from the facility will be reinvested into local grassroots sports.

Groundbreaking Team

The hub will consist of two floodlit full-size 3G pitches, four dual-use floodlit netball/tennis courts and two padel tennis courts plus other community facilities such as a café and meeting space, skate park, a children’s play area and a perimeter pathway around the site.

Throughout the process, the council has engaged with partners including sport governing bodies, local sports clubs. A public consultation event was held to help shape and inform the facilities at the site.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat)and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Sports Hub, which will be a fantastic asset for all Wealden residents. The new sports hub shows the new Alliance council is delivering on its adopted council strategy to ensure we are making a real difference to the wellbeing of all our residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said:“ The Football Foundation is working closely with our partners – the Premier League, The FA and Government – to transform the quality of grassroots facilities in England by delivering projects like this across the country. Good quality playing facilities have a transformative impact on physical and mental health and play an important role in bringing people together and strengthening local communities. We’re delighted that works are now underway to deliver the new Wealden Community Sports Hub and we’re excited to see the new facilities in action.”

--Susan King Senior Reporter Sussex Express Mobile 07976 800 195