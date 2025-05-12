Groundbreaking dub artists African Head Charge play Worthing date

Groundbreaking dub artists African Head Charge is to perform in Worthing with special guest Gaudi.

He will be at The Factory Live in Worthing on Saturday, May 17.

The Factory Live programming manager Stephen Sheldrake said: “Co-founded by the legendary underground producer Adrian Sherwood, African Head Charge is a globally-acclaimed, pioneering dub-reggae ensemble led by original co-founder, master percussionist and royal rastaman Bonjo Iyabinghi Noah. The talented seven-piece band will be bringing their live experience to The Factory Live in Worthing on Saturday, May 17, with special guest musician Gaudi as well as psychedelic DJ Ugo Wizard.

“Pulsating with tribal drum beats and chanting from the soul of Africa, African Head Charge fuses together primal rhythms with heavy psychedelic dub, roots reggae and 21st-century electronica. Over the course of 17 critically-acclaimed albums, they’ve achieved cult status and captivated audiences worldwide From Australia and New Zealand to iconic festivals like Glastonbury.

“Their epic live show features a line-up of world-star performers, fusing together djembes, guitars, drums, keys and vocals with heavy electronic sampling. The collective use this blend of live and electronica to generate an intoxicating soundscape of reggae-inflected drumming, visceral vocals and bottomless, thrumming bass-lines that truly reach to the heart of your being.”

Tickets to African Head Charge with special guests at The Factory Live are priced at £20-£30. For further information and to make a booking, visit thefactorylive.co.uk or call 01903 367707.

Stephen added: “In the heart of the Brighton Festival and Fringe season excitement alongside The Great Escape, we want to give avid gig-goers an incredible live music experience just down the road in Worthing. This year we’ve been celebrating original Dub Reggae artists such as Dreadzone and Dub Pistols, so I'm so thrilled to welcome the iconic African Head Charge to The Factory Live for an unmissable concert in an intimate setting, it’s going to be truly spectacular so don’t miss it.”