Guild Care celebrates launch of its new superstore in Goring-by-Sea

Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, opens its new superstore and donation centre at Goring Road, Goring-by-Sea, on Monday 22nd July.

The latest Guild Care charity shop will sell an exciting range of high-quality, preloved clothes in a different styles, sizes, and colours. There will also be a wide selection of accessories as well as a menswear section. Along with bric a brac and electricals, the Goring Road superstore will also offer electrical items and an assortment of homeware.

Adam Rider, director of retail at Guild Care, said, “Our Goring Road Superstore is looking fantastic, it’s well-stocked and ready for people to pick up a bargain. Students heading off for university might want to stock up on useful kitchen items, and anyone setting up home or just looking for some finishing touches should definitely browse the homeware section.

“There’s plenty of parking too which makes dropping in donations much easier,” added Adam. “We welcome all good quality items to our shops, where they can find a new lease of life with a new owner. The income we receive then goes back to helping people in our community in the local area.”

Guild Care opens its new charity superstore and donation centre in Goring Road, Goring on 22 July

Guild Care provides a range of services to support older people, people living with dementia and children & adults with learning disabilities. The charity aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma through accessible and effective services. They host regular dementia-friendly social events including Saturday afternoon teas and a popular dementia choir.

Creating Connections is a series of social activities provided by Guild Care that range from arts & crafts to singing and yoga, for people over 65 to meet new friends and enjoy time out.

The charity now has 15 shops in West Sussex, each of which contributes to keeping these services running. The latest superstore is in addition to the popular Guild Care superstore at 27, Woods Way, Goring. High quality donations are accepted at each Guild Care shop, especially nearly new clothing and children’s toys.

The latest superstore and donation centre can be found at 67-69 Goring Road, Goring-by-Sea, BN12 4AX, previously the site of Sea Place Garage. Opening hours are from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays.