Guild Care signs charter in support of ‘My Vote My Voice’
My Vote My Voice is a non-partisan initiative dedicated to making voting accessible for everyone and to encourage more people with learning disabilities to register and use their legal right to vote. Guild Care provides support services for adults and children with learning disabilities and a wide range of complex needs.
Guild Care’s CEO, Alex Brooks-Johnson, said, “The voting process needs to be more accessible for people with learning disabilities. Resources like My Vote My Voice are extremely important in making sure every voice is heard and every vote matters.
“With the General Election looming, I would encourage everyone to make sure they are registered as soon as possible and definitely by 18th June, so they’re ready to cast their vote on election day, whoever they choose to vote for.”
At Fitzalan House in Worthing, Guild Care provides day services for adults with learning disabilities and differing needs. The charity is using resources from My Vote My Voice to encourage everyone to make sure they register their legal right to vote, if they haven’t already done so.
Adults with complex needs who attend Guild Care’s day services are supported by highly trained staff and excellent facilities. The charity also provides outreach support to people in their own homes and runs weekly social club for adults with learning disabilities where they can choose their own activities and spend time relaxing with their peers. For adults looking to develop their independence, Guild Care’s services can also offer support through volunteering and work opportunities or further education.
Guild Care is one of many charities across the country choosing to support the My Vote My Voice campaign, which was developed by organisations including United Response, Dimensions, and Ambitious About Autism.
Full details of My Vote My Voice are available on their website, www.myvotemyvoice.org.uk and more information on Guild Care’s range of services for people with learning disabilities is available at Learning Disabilities | Guild Care.