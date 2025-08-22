Guildford - Stephen K Amos hits the road with Now We’re Talking!

Stephen K Amos hits the road with Now We’re Talking! – but really it’s a show about listening, as he explains.

Along the way, Stephen will play Saturday, October 18 – The Hawth, Crawley; Friday, November 21 – The Point, Eastleigh; Saturday, November 22 – G Live, Guildford; and Thursday, January 15 – Brighton Komedia.

“Like most of my colleagues, I always plan a tour at least a year in advance and the trick is to get a title that is relevant and not too vague but enough to entice people. I didn't tour last year because I was doing stuff abroad so I had a lot of time to think about this one.

“The title is Now We’re Talking! which I think is very apt for this era. We're getting used to all the traffic of social media and so much discussion about people talking about mental health or their medical health or just even talking to the authorities, but I'm thinking where are the campaigns to encourage people to listen. I don't think people listen enough.

“Particularly with social media there is such a lot of noise out there, and what it seems to me is that the louder the voices, the more space they take up. And you see so much online argument particularly from people with faceless profiles. I think everyone online should have to have a proper identifiable ID. When you open the comments section, anybody can comment and they don't have to say who they are. I remember the days when I picked up a newspaper and you would be given facts, but now you see quotes taken from people's social media outlets and they are given as a facts when really they are just social media opinions. And people literally say the most awful things and often to a complete stranger. The problem is that there is no redress on these platforms.

“I think my solution is that people should have to provide genuine information about themselves before they say anything on their social media account or platform because it would make them think twice in the same way that they would think twice if the person was actually standing there in front of them.”

The challenge for Stephen, of course, is to make all this funny: “It is a comedy show and the whole thing about people coming to a comedy show of mine is that they will have serious belly laughs. I have not lost sight of the fact that people are coming to have a laugh. I don't want people to come along and just agree with me or nod or applaud. I want them to laugh. And if they go away thinking about some of the things that I've said, then that is an added bonus.”

And in that respect Stephen sees no limits: “I think being a stand-up is the one job where you can say absolutely what you want in your own show to a captive audience. People can respond by laughing or applause or walking out. I'm not a confrontational comedian and I don't have the answers but I do have a basic morality that I subscribe to, and I genuinely feel that there is absolutely nothing that is off limits for a good comedian. There is no subject that a good comedian can't talk about. There are some subjects you can mention where people in the audience might well switch off, something like cancer, but I still think it's important to be able to talk about everything.”