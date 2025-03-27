Guitarist and banjo player Chris Moreton offers Eastbourne date

Usk-based guitarist and banjo player Chris Moreton and his wife double-bass player Wendy are at Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club on Wednesday, April 2 at 8pm.

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Chris Moreton is an award-winning guitarist with more than 40 years of guitar-playing experience. He is also a multi-instrumentalist rated as the UK’s best bluegrass guitarist and as playing truly world-class lead guitar.

“A long-standing friend of folk clubs, Chris has guested many times at Dartford Folk Club among others, including solo performances, as a duo with his wife Wendy, and as a former member of Rattle on the Stovepipe. This time, he will be joined again by his wife Wendy on double bass.

“Live at The Lyceum – The Moreton Roadshows is Wendy and Chris Moreton’s latest album, an exquisite 21-track live recording from a concert at the famous Lyceum Folk Club, Newport. Most songs have never before been recorded by Chris so are released here for the first time.”