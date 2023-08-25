Gunslinger Speed Shop comes to Hailsham

The custom car fabrication shop Gunslinger Speed Shop has relocated to Hailsham, East Sussex.

Gunslinger Speed Shop is a small business that caters for almost every aspect of motoring.We cover, general servicing & repairs, accident repair, body & paint, welding & fabrication, custom paintwork, performance engines and much more!

We have been running for around 3 years now but have just relocated to Rickney Lane, Hailsham.

We take great pride in our customer service and welcome you to come visit our new shop!

Our main route of contact is via our Facebook page, search Gunslinger Speed Shop.