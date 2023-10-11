“Habitats” artwork donated to Brighton’s Forest Garden charity

An interactive artwork titled “Habitats” from Brighton artist Bobbie Felstead has been donated to Brighton charity Moulsecoomb Forest Garden and Wildlife Project, having been on show at Brighton MET’s graduation exhibition and London’s UAL Origins exhibition this summer.

It is now on display at Forest Garden for the community to enjoy, interact with and watch as it naturally biodegrades.

“Habitats” was created by Bobbie for the graduation exhibition of Brighton MET’s Foundation Art course using natural and biodegradable materials. The woven structure, affectionately known as “The Pod” aims to provide a calm and safe space, offering escape from the stresses and anxieties of the lived environment by reconnecting everyone to protective forms found in the natural world.

Bobbie Felstead said: “The Forest Garden is an amazing and inclusive community space that offers wonderful outdoor education and therapeutic support for young people. I’m so thrilled they have offered a final resting place for The Pod and a new home where people can interact with it as it gradually returns to nature.”

The Pod at Forest Garden

Warren Carter, founder and project manager at Moulsecoomb Forest Garden and Wildlife Project added: “We’re really pleased to have Habitats in our space at Moulsecoomb. It’s the perfect resting space for an artwork that provides escape and peace. Something that very much aligns with the peaceful escape and education opportunities for all who come to the Forest Garden and have benefited from our services for nearly 30 years.”