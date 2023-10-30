Hailsham Active Community Run 2024: Latest update

Following the success of the inaugural Hailsham Active Run held last May, wheels are in motion for the planning of next year's event, of which members of the public are encouraged to register now and take part.

Taking place on Sunday 19th May 2024, organisers are confident that the next run will be bigger, even better and top the success of this year's event, where over 500 people participated in 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive 1-mile runs.

The Town Council, which part-funded last year's event, will be supporting the run next year by sponsoring the 5K race and is again partnering with Hailsham Active and specialist management company, Sport Systems, to co-organise and promote the event. Full details of individual races, entry fees and how to register are available via hailshamrun.co.uk.

Whilst the main sponsor of the run is Hailsham Town Council, sponsorship has also been raised from businesses in the community, funds which will go towards the event's overall expenses. Sponsors include Lightning Fibre (1-mile inclusive), Crown Wealth Management (3K) and Hallmark Glazed Extensions (10K). Additionally, Stevens & Carter have sponsored the inflatable start and finish line, and Miss Walls will be kindly providing cakes at the finish line.

Hailsham Active Run - May 2023

A Mobiloo (mobile toilet), kindly sponsored by Colston Ltd and The Alinker UK, will be provided for the all-inclusive 1-mile run providing a safe space for those who need it, and the 1-mile race will once again be aimed at members of the community with different needs with the permitted use of supportive aids to get them around the course.

Local DJ and events broadcaster Neil Povey will be playing tunes and motivating the participants on the day and trophies will be given out at the end for participants in each running category.

"We are delighted to again be organising next year's run, complementing our mission to create a healthier Hailsham community," said joint project lead for Hailsham Active and town councillor Mary Laxton.

"The town hosted fun runs 31 years ago but now, running is a growing community activity beneficial to participants' mental health, well-being and helping to combat isolation and stress into the bargain. Of course, like last year's inaugural race, this will again be a prestigious event that will bring in runners and clubs with their families from across the area - in turn benefiting our local economy and town centre trade on the day."