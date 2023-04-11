Hailsham Active Run is just a few weeks away

Organisers of the upcoming Hailsham Active Run will be putting the finishing touches to the event in the coming weeks, and are delighted to confirm further details regarding the 10k, 5k, 3k and one-mile runs - scheduled to take place on Sunday May 21 - of which the public are encouraged to register and take part as soon as possible if they haven't done so already.

Hailsham Active Run Promotion

Hailsham Active has partnered with the Town Council (which has provided funding for the event) and Sport Systems, a specialist management company which organises races across the UK each year on behalf of running clubs, charities and local authorities, to welcome runners to the town to participate in the popular 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive one-mile runs.

The Hailsham Active Run event will commence at 9.30am in Vicarage Field/High Street (concluding at around 12.30pm) and the route starts on the High Street and follows a route along Bell Banks Road, Station Road, Old Swan Lane, Mill Road, Archery Walk, St Mary’s Avenue and Marshfoot Lane, before finishing back on the High Street.

The event consists of the following races:

10k Race: Start time 10.30amTwo laps of the 5k route taking in scenery within Hailsham's town centre and set against the backdrop of Hailsham Parish Church which is overlooking the start and finish of the race in the high street.

5k Race: Start time 10.30amStarting and finishing in the high street and taking in a scenic route within the Hailsham parish boundary. Entrants must be over 11 yrs to register.

3k Race: Start time 9.30amAimed particularly at primary school children who need to be accompanied by a responsible adult throughout the race. The route will be within the parish boundary of Hailsham, starting and finishing in Hailsham High Street.

One-mile Race: Start time 10am Two laps of Vicarage Road, starting in the high street and proceeding in reverse of the one-way system in place. Fully inclusive race whereby participants can use any aid to support their disability in order to participate. Entrants can be accompanied by a carer at no cost (unless opting to register and receive a medal in their own right).

Approximately 400 runners from across Sussex are expected to participate on the day. Full details of races, entry fees and how to register are available at hailshamactiverun.co.uk

Group discounts for race entry fees are now available and organisers are encouraging businesses, schools and community groups to book their entry as early as possible (minimum five people per team).

There will be a range of facilities available on the day including public toilets (including a disabled Mobiloo), ample car parking, baggage storage and refreshments from local cafes.

A series of road closures will be in effect (High Street, Vicarage Lane, Vicarage Road: full closure from 9am-12.30pm / Bell Banks Road: temporary closure from 9.25am-9.35am and 10.25am-10.35am / Station Road: temporary closure from 9.25am-9.35am and 10.25am-10.35am / Old Swan Lane: temporary closure from 10.30am-10.45am).

"We are delighted to be co-organising the event with Sport Systems, complementing our mission to create a healthier Hailsham community," said a spokesperson representing Hailsham Active. "Yes, it's true, we were inspired by Team GB's success in the Olympics last year and are bringing back the 'Run' to our great town of Hailsham!"

"In the mid-90s the town hosted various fun runs but now, running is a growing community activity, beneficial to participants' mental health, well-being and helping to combat isolation and stress into the bargain. Of course, this will be a prestigious event that will bring in runners and clubs with their families from across the area, and this in turn will also benefit our local economy and town centre trade on the day."

"Furthermore, we are encouraging all Hailsham residents with any form of disability or special need to participate in the one-mile inclusive run especially, using any form of support that they require. There will be a fully accessible portable toilet on site. It's so important to us to be fully inclusive as a community."

"This event has been in the planning stage for nearly two years now and the final preparations are finally all coming together! We are advertising far and wide to spread the word of this event, and now the Run is in place, it will go ahead regardless of the weather and applications are open! Let's do this together and help put Hailsham on the sporting map."

"We encourage the public to come out on the route and the high street at the start and finish line to show their support."