Hailsham Active Run official launch event in town centre

Friday [19 January] marked the official launch of the Hailsham Active Run 2024, with town councillors, corporate sponsors and event organisers attending a special launch event in the town centre.

Following the success of the inaugural run held last May, wheels are in motion for the planning of this year's event, of which members of the public are encouraged to register now and take part.

Taking place on Sunday 19th May, organisers are confident that the next Hailsham Active Run event will be bigger, even better and top the success of the last year's event, where over 500 people participated in 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive 1-mile runs.

The Town Council, which part-funded last year's event, will be supporting the run again this year by sponsoring the 5K race and is again partnering with Hailsham Active and specialist management company, Sport Systems, to co-organise and promote the event. Full details of individual races, entry fees and how to register are available via hailshamrun.co.uk.

Hailsham Run, May 2023

The 1-mile run is accessible to parents, carers and guardians, as well as babies/toddlers in pushchairs and any aids needed to enable you to participate in the event. The 3k run is aimed at all children over 6 years of age and local community groups including brownies, cubs scouts and after-school clubs are encouraged to register and take part. The 5k and 10k runs are open to all runners and sports clubs.

Whilst the main sponsor of the run is Hailsham Town Council, sponsorship has also been raised from businesses in the community, funds which will go towards the event's overall expenses. Sponsors include Lightning Fibre (1-mile inclusive), Crown Wealth Management (3K) and Hallmark Glazed Extensions (10K). Additionally, Stevens & Carter have sponsored the inflatable start and finish line, and Miss Walls will be kindly providing cakes at the finish line.

A Mobiloo (mobile toilet), kindly sponsored by Colston Ltd and The Alinker UK, will be provided for the all-inclusive 1-mile run providing a safe space for those who need it, and the 1-mile race will once again be aimed at members of the community with different needs with the permitted use of supportive aids to get them around the course. Roland Dunn Sales & Lettings will be providing a free, recyclable water bottle at the finish line.

Local DJ and events broadcaster Neil Povey will be playing tunes and motivating the participants on the day and trophies will be given out at the end for participants in each running category.

"We are delighted to again be organising this year's run, complementing our mission to create a healthier Hailsham community," said joint project lead for Hailsham Active and town councillor Mary Laxton.

"The town hosted fun runs 31 years ago but now, running is a growing community activity beneficial to participants' mental health, well-being and helping to combat isolation and stress into the bargain. Of course, like last year's inaugural race, this will again be a prestigious event that will bring in runners and clubs with their families from across the area - in turn benefiting our local economy and town centre trade on the day."