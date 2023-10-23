Hailsham and Eastbourne pop choirs to perform autumn concerts

Pop choirs are hugely popular up and down the country, and they are certainly thriving here in East Sussex. Singing has been scientifically proven to improve not just mental but also physical health, and the strains of the past few years have seen record numbers of people joining choirs.

Abbie Marsden, a professional singer and musician, launched Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir back in 2018 and it has proven to be hugely popular within the community, with around a hundred regular members. Following on from the success of Hailsham Voices she launched Eastbourne Voices in January 2023, which has become just as popular as its sister-choir.

Although the choirs are non-music-reading and open to all abilities (with no auditions) they still sing in beautiful three-part harmony, carefully arranged by Abbie herself, and all their parts are taught by ear. These choirs are known for being friendly and welcoming and the rehearsals are led with passion and humour, producing a wonderfully uplifting and inspiring group of singers.

Both choirs have their autumn concerts just around the corner: Eastbourne Voices will be performing at All Saints Church in Eastbourne on Saturday November 11th and holding a retiring collection for The Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team, and Hailsham Voices will be performing at Hailsham Parish Church on Saturday 18th November and holding their collection for local wildlife charity WRAS. Each concert will pack in an hour of well-known and much-loved pop songs, from artists such as Queen and Adele, and at just £7 a ticket (£5 for under 18s) these concerts really are worth a watch. Hailsham Voices have sold-out all their previous concerts, and it looks as though this debut concert from Eastbourne Voices is heading in the same direction! Tickets for both concerts can be bought via wegottickets.com, subject to availability.

Hailsham Voices in concert