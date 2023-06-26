Hailsham Artists Network "On Tour"

The Hailsham Artists Network is an inclusive platform for local artists and makers of all levels to share knowledge and experience and to promote interest, participation and collaboration in the arts for all.

HAN artists and makers at the Rushlake Green Spring Show

Following a very successful exhibition at The Old Chapel in Alfriston last summer, we are pleased to bring more of our fantastic art and crafts to this venue once again in 2023.

You can browse and buy jewellery, felting, stain glass work, pottery, silk art, cards or a wonderful picture for your wall - all individual and hand made by local artists.

We started our 2023 programme of events "On Tour" at Rushlake Green last weekend and will also be in various locations around Hailsham during The Hailsham Festival in September with the Art Trail.

On September 9 and 10, HAN will also be at the Bluebell Barn Arlington and our Autumn Show will be from tSeptember 16 until the October 22 at Gallery North in Hailsham.