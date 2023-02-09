Hailsham-based financial planner wins national accolade

Matthew Sellens of Crown Wealth Consultants, a Hailsham based wealth management business, has been named St. James’s Place 2022 Chartered Planner of the Year at the 6th Annual Chartered Symposium, taking place in London.

Matthew Sellens, Chartered Planner of the Year 2022

Matthew was one of five finalists shortlisted for the award which recognises an individual who has raised professional standards and demonstrated a commitment to their profession and to their clients within their area of expertise.

Having started his career in financial planning in 1996, Matthew has more than 25 years of experience in the financial advice industry having established Crown Wealth Consultants, an SJP Partner Practice, in 2009.

Commenting on the award, Matthew Sellens said: “I am delighted to be named this year’s St. James's Place Chartered Planner of the Year and feel honoured to have been recognised for my commitment and service to my clients. After more than 25 years in the industry, reaching this milestone is a significant achievement and I would like to thank my dedicated team and clients for making it possible.”

Edward Grant, director responsible for professional development at St. James's Place, said: “These awards allow us to reflect on and celebrate the high level of service our Partners provide to their clients and showcases the range of talent within our Partnership. All four of our winners should be proud of what they have achieved in their careers to date.