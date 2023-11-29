Hailsham Bonfire Society collection benefits two Sussex charities
Corporate Community Fundraiser Debbie Elliott and Community Fundraiser, Michele Mitchell of St Wilfrid’s Hospice were there to receive their cheque from HBS President, Rose Piggott, and HBS Captain of Bucket Collections, Adrian Woodford, presented a cheque to Claire Raynor of the Blue Van Ex Forces Veterans’ Drop-in Organisation.
The money was raised through bucket collections on Hailsham Bonfire Society celebration night on Saturday 21 October.
HBS Chairman Dave Chapman said, “We would like to say a big thank you to the public for their generous donations allowing us to support these two good causes.