Hailsham Bonfire Society's donation to town's youth service

Hailsham Youth Service has received yet another cash boost, this time a £639 donation from Hailsham Bonfire Society.

Hailsham Bonfire Society annual cheque presentation event

The cheque was presented on behalf of the Bonfire Society at its annual charity presentation held at the Crown Hotel in Hailsham on December 2, and the money received will go towards the Service's crafting, cookery and other activities organised at its various centres.

"We are delighted to receive this funding from the Bonfire Society and extremely grateful to them for supporting our important youth projects and activities in Hailsham and surrounding areas," said Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager at Hailsham Town Council. "Funding for our various youth projects is always needed to keep services running and to make sure that everyone gets the chance to use them. The young people who attend our centres, and those who take part in Friday Night Project activities, will benefit considerably from this donation."

Cllr Paul Holbrook also joined members of Hailsham Bonfire Society for the annual Sussex Bonfire Societies' end of year carol service, held at The Holy Cross church in Uckfield on 11th December, and was joined by other mayors from Crowborough, Burgess Hill and Uckfield, as well as the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Jane King.

During the service it was announced the combined sum of money raised by the Sussex Bonfire Societies was an impressive £59,000, all of which will be donated to local charities in Sussex.

Hailsham Youth Service, which provides activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area, operates the Square Youth Cafe, Hellingly Youth Hub, Monday Youth Hub and Safehub sessions on weekdays, opening times and details of which are available on their website and updated on a regular basis: hailshamyouthservice.org.

Furthermore, the Service has organised a line-up of free and low-cost activities at various locations on Friday evenings as part of the 'Friday Night Project', again details of which and a schedule of events are available to view on their website.

The Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Paul Holbrook recently commended Hailsham Youth Service for providing young people with ample activities in a safe environment to help keep them occupied when not at school, and for the dedication and enthusiasm of the Town Council's youth workers.

"Parents can be confident that Hailsham Youth Service-run centres provide a safe environment for our local young people, giving them a place to socialise and take part in various activities after school and on weekday evenings," said Cllr Holbrook.

"For 23 years, Hailsham Youth Service has improved the quality of life for local young people in the town and surrounding rural villages. Such benefits have been achieved through the integrated provision of recreation, opportunities for personal and social development, information and advice.

"The development of the Town Council’s youth projects since its launch proves that there are ample opportunities for developing partnerships with other agencies to provide innovative work with individuals or groups of young people."

Delighted to hear about the latest donation of funds, Cllr Holbrook added: "I'm very grateful to Hailsham Bonfire Society for providing this generous donation."