Hailsham Bowling Club receives grant cheque from mayor

A £100 donation from the Mayor of Hailsham has been awarded to Hailsham Bowling Club, one of a number of recent grants given to local community groups and voluntary associations as a result of coming in under budget on his allocated allowance for the last financial year.

Hailsham Mayor Paul Holbrook presenting grant cheque to Hailsham Bowling Club representatives

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook presented a cheque to representatives of the club on Tuesday June 14 at their bowling green in Vicarage Lane as part of the club's centenary celebrations, which included a special visit from The Chelsea Pensioners bowls team who took part in a friendly bowls match.

"I had a wonderful time at the club's special event today," said Cllr Holbrook. "It was a pleasure to have a good quality chat with members of the club over the course of the afternoon and of course, get to meet the Chelsea Pensioners bowling time at the same time. A big thank you to event organisers and club members for such a warm and friendly welcome.

"Hailsham Bowling Club is a friendly, welcoming and accessible club that is open all ages. Like all clubs they need more members and I would say go down on one of their scheduled open days and give bowling a try. The club's green is ideally located right next to the town centre and has ample free parking nearby."

Cllr Holbrook added: "I’m pleased to offer a donation of £100 to the bowling club, which does a sterling job of organising and hosting game fixtures and social events throughout the year."

Hailsham Bowling Club currently has a six-rink green and is conveniently located behind the leisure centre in Vicarage Lane, close to the town centre. The club was formed in 1923 and as the town developed, moved from its original site between the Crown Hotel and the Old Post office to its present location in 1987.

New members are welcome at the club, whether they are experienced bowlers or novices who are keen to try a new activity. For further details contact the Membership Secretary on 07510 499491 or visit their website.

