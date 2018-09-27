Hailsham care home celebrate National Poetry Day

A care home in Hailsham is inviting the local community to join residents in celebrating National Poetry Day on Thursday, October 4.

National Poetry Day is an annual celebration that inspires people throughout the UK to enjoy, discover and share poems. This year, the Care UK team at Bowes House care home on Battle Road will open its doors from 2pm-3.30pm for an afternoon of word play and rhyming fun.

Home manager Helena Barrow said: “We’re joining in with National Poetry Day this year to promote the enjoyment, discovery and sharing of poetry across all age groups. Everyone has a favourite poem which has inspired them at some point in their life, and we want to encourage people in the local community to come together and share their favourites, or perhaps even some that they have written themselves.”