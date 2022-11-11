Hailsham charity's 20 years of raising funds for Eastbourne hospital
A Hailsham charity has marked its 20-year long support the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital with a meal at an Eastbourne restaurant.
Volunteers at the Medi Tech Trust charity celebrated 20 years of fundraising at La Locanda Del Luca, welcoming their loyal team of volunteers and supporters.
Bob Lewis and Graham Watson, Medi Tech Trust founders, gave a cheque for £25,000 to Harry Walmsley, Chair of the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital.
This was the final amount needed to buy a new Da Vinci Robot for the Department of Urology.
The Medi Tech Trust aims to go on raising funds for local medical needs and also sending much-needed donated medical equipment to hospitals in low and middle income countries.