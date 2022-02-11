They announced on Twitter: “The cordon has been lifted and roads in the area have reopened.
“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we responded to this matter.”
People were asked to avoid the area.
Police said the suspected chemical substances that were handed into Hailsham Police Station on Friday (February 11) have been confirmed as safe. Picture: Dan Jessup.
