Hailsham ‘chemical’ incident pictures: substances now confirmed safe

Suspected chemical substances that were handed into Hailsham Police Station’s front office earlier today (Friday, February 11) have been confirmed as safe, Wealden Police have said.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 11th February 2022, 7:29 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th February 2022, 1:57 pm

They announced on Twitter: “The cordon has been lifted and roads in the area have reopened.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we responded to this matter.”

At about 2pm today police said there was a cordon around the station in George Street after substances were handed to the front office following a house clearance.

People were asked to avoid the area.

Watch a video of the bomb disposal team checking the site here.

Police said the suspected chemical substances that were handed into Hailsham Police Station on Friday (February 11) have been confirmed as safe.

Police said the suspected chemical substances that were handed into Hailsham Police Station on Friday (February 11) have been confirmed as safe.

Police said the suspected chemical substances that were handed into Hailsham Police Station on Friday (February 11) have been confirmed as safe.

Police said the suspected chemical substances that were handed into Hailsham Police Station on Friday (February 11) have been confirmed as safe.

