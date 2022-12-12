Hailsham Christmas Market Attracts Shoppers Aplenty

A festive market event organised by Hailsham Town Council, Hailsham Farmers' Market and local community groups on Saturday December 10 has been hailed a success by councillors.

The Hailsham Christmas Market saw shoppers visit the town centre for the traditional festive retail period and there was a range of stalls selling Christmas gifts, food and other locally sourced items, as well as plenty of festive refreshments on sale to tempt visitors including mulled wine, mulled cider and festive gin.

There was a programme of festive entertainment throughout the day with live music from The Sussex Stompers and The Chandeliers, and a concert of carols and Christmas music by Wealden Brass at Hailsham Parish Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa and his sleigh, provided by Hailsham Rotary Club, also featured at the event handing out free sweets to children, and Hailsham FM played popular Christmas tunes throughout the day.

Hailsham Christmas Market, Vicarage Field

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas Market coincided with Hailsham Farmers’ Market, which held a special Christmas event at the Cattle Market site, selling locally sourced food and crafts. There was plenty of festive entertainment on-site and the winner of the Best Dressed Elf and Best Dressed Dog competitions were selected.

"Events such as the Christmas Market always add to the town’s festive atmosphere," said Councillor Nigel Coltman, vice-chairman of the Town Council's Communities Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a privilege to be able to work with Hailsham Farmers' Market, Hailsham Rotary Club and other project partners to provide festive entertainment, activities and refreshments on the day."

"All in all, I’m delighted with the support shown, not just from organisers of the event but from the people of Hailsham and the wider community."

Advertisement Hide Ad