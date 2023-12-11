Hailsham Christmas markets attract shoppers despite inclement weather
The Hailsham Christmas Market saw shoppers visit the Civic Community Hall (as opposed to outside in Vicarage Field as originally planned) for the traditional festive retail period and there was a range of stalls selling Christmas gifts, food and other locally sourced items, as well as plenty of festive refreshments on sale to tempt visitors.
There was a programme of festive entertainment throughout the day at the Civic Community Hall with live music from The Sussex Stompers, carol singing by Hailsham Choral Society. Additionally, there was a concert of festive favourite carols and Christmas music by Wealden Brass which took place at Hailsham Parish Church, and Hailsham FM played popular Christmas tunes throughout the day.
The Christmas Market coincided with Hailsham Farmers' Market, which held a special Christmas event at the Cattle Market site to market its 25th anniversary, selling locally sourced food and crafts.
"Events such as the Christmas Market always add to the town’s festive atmosphere," said Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Communities Committee. "It was a privilege to be able to work with Hailsham Farmers' Market, Hailsham Rotary Club and other project partners to provide festive entertainment, activities and refreshments on the day. Thanks must go to Wealden District Council for allowing us to use their community hall and car park at the last minute."
"All in all, I’m delighted with the support shown, not just from organisers of the event but from the people of Hailsham and the wider community."
Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira said: "There was a steady flow of shoppers at both Christmas markets on Saturday, and local businesses had an interesting selection of stalls. Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves and it was nice to get into the Christmas spirit. Having received encouraging feedback from both shoppers and stallholders, we’re looking forward to doing it all again next year and making the event an even bigger success."