Hailsham collision: Driver leaves scene of incident after colliding with other car

Police were made aware of reports of a two car collision on South Road in Hailsham around 10.40pm on Saturday, April 27.

Officers confirmed that one of the drivers involved left the scene without stopping.

Sussex Police have now appealed for an information in helping to identify anyone involved in the incident at the weekend.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were made aware of a report of a two-vehicle collision on South Road, Hailsham at around 10.40pm on April 27.

“One of the vehicles left the scene without stopping and an investigation is ongoing to identify and locate those involved. No injuries were reported.