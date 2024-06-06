Hailsham councillors pay their respects at D-Day commemoration service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town councillors and staff joined the Royal British Legion, veterans and cadets for a special ceremony honouring the historic D-Day landings, which was held at the Hailsham War Memorial this morning [6 June].

Today, the UK commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings in 1944, and the service, being held to mark D-Day and to honour the sacrifices made during the Second World War, was organised by the Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch.

The D-Day landings, which took place on 6 June, 1944, were a vital moment in history, signifying the start of the liberation of occupied Europe. Allied Forces mounted the largest amphibious invasion recorded, with 'Operation Overlord' seeing around 4,000 vessels and landing craft with over 130,000 troops set down on Normandy beaches in an action that ensured the liberation of northwest Europe from Nazi occupation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal British Legion and the Town Council recognise the importance of honouring the memory of those who fought in the conflict and sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country during the Normandy landings.

D-Day commemoration service at Hailsham War Memorial

"This service was an opportunity to recognise the sacrifices made by previous generations and to reflect by expressing gratitude for the freedoms we are privy to today," said Town Clerk John Harrison. "I'm pleased that many people attended and came together as a community to ensure that the memory of those who fought on D-Day remains active and never forgotten."

"Commemorating one of the largest land invasions in history, acknowledging D-Day is as significant now as it ever was, especially with the current conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East."