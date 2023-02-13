Hailsham falls well below regional and national averages of vacant shop units, data shows

Latest figures show that Hailsham town centre falls well below the current regional and national averages of vacant ground floor commercial units.

Hailsham Town Centre

According to a recent vacancy rate survey conducted by Springboard, the percentage of vacant ground floor units in Hailsham currently stands at 5.1%, recorded in January of this year. This also compares to a current regional/Southeast average of 9.7% and national average of 10.2%.

During the past few years, the town centre has welcomed a range of new businesses, including those which have expanded and subsequently relocated to larger premises and retail spaces.

Deputy Town Clerk and Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira said: "The percentage of vacant commercial units in Hailsham has decreased considerably during the last year and still falls below the current regional and national averages, which is excellent news for Hailsham. Hailsham is definitely the place to be for all shopping needs."

Mr Caira added: "Linked to this, while it may be tempting to shop solely online, people need to consider all of the implications for local bricks and mortar businesses. Many Hailsham residents haven’t yet incorporated buying local into their lifestyles and it's imperative that people realise what unique benefits local products have to offer."

"By switching your shopping habits and supporting your local shops, you can make a big difference and really help to keep Hailsham buzzing and prevent further vacant retail units in the town."

Cllr Nigel Coltman, Vice-Chairman of the Town Council's Communities Committee said he is delighted to see Hailsham’s business activity strengthening and expects to see continual improvement in the future: "The Town Council and Hailsham Forward have key priorities to work with local businesses to deliver plans to help address the issue of empty shops further and work towards a 100% occupancy rate for retail and business units."

Despite the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns of 2020 and the early part of 2021, Hailsham has welcomed a range of new businesses, resulting in there currently being a small number of empty retail units in the town centre which compares well to current national averages.

Furthermore, a number of new businesses have opened in the town despite the effects of the pandemic over the past few years, which have included Rustico, Romeo & Juliet, Papa John's, Aesthetics 4 You, Hailsham Barbers, Monkey King Games, Sweet Tooth, 847847 Taxis, Vape Minds Express, Sweethearts Party Boutique, Happy Paws, Harry & Ellie's Cabin, Burtons Solicitors, Simply Weigh and George Street Hair & Nail Salon.