Hailsham Festivalgoers Invited to Mayor's Concert in September

The Town Mayor will be getting into the festival spirit when he joins in the celebrations of Hailsham Festival’s ‘Mayor’s Concert’, which will be held at Hailsham Parish Church on Saturday September 16, from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Hailsham Choral Society concert

Members of the public are encouraged to come along to this free event, which will be introduced by the Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Paul Holbrook, before performances by Hailsham Choral Society, Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir and acclaimed Bass Baritone, Jozik Kotz.

Hailsham Choral Society is delighted to be taking part again in the Mayor's concert this year and will be performing a selection from their extensive repertoire, which apart from the great choral works includes opera and Gilbert and Sullivan choruses, folksongs and some jazz classics.

Hailsham Voices, directed by Abbie Marsden, is a community pop choir set up in 2018 with the aim of inspiring people to sing, regardless of ability or music reading skills. They will perform a string of contemporary choral works at the Mayor's Concert.

Bass Baritone Jozik Kotz will be conducting Hailsham Choral Society, in addition to performing a selection of solo songs at the concert. Having sung as a soloist at the Proms and at all the major London concert halls - with orchestras including the BBC Symphony, London Philharmonic, Philharmonia and English Chamber orchestras - Jozik has given over 150 performances with a wide range of choirs including the Sackville Singers, East Sussex Community Choir, East Sussex Young Voices and of course, Hailsham Choral Society.

There will be refreshments available at the end of the concert in aid of the Parish Church and a retiring collection to help support Hailsham Festival.

"Hailsham has such amazingly rich groups of choristers and it is an honour for me to be part of this year's Hailsham Festival by hosting this special concert," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook. "I am very grateful to the Hailsham Choral Society, Hailsham Voices, Josik Kotz and, of course, the Festival Committee for organising what is guaranteed to be an amazing concert and I look forward to an afternoon of entertainment for us all on 16th September."

The Mayor’s Concert makes up part of this year's Hailsham Festival of Arts & Culture, itself being one of the highlights of the town’s events calendar and attracting a cross-section of artists and performers from the Southeast and further afield.