Hailsham Flower Club celebrates 55 years

Hailsham Flower Club has celebrated it’s emerald anniversary with a celebratory lunch in Eastbourne.

The flower club members were entertained by The Dowager Lady Crabtree with a talk entitled, How to Grow Old Disgracefully.

Many of the guests were taken by surprise as it had been kept as a secret for a while.

Lady Crabtree gave a very funny talk which included suggestions on how to enjoy life in an outrageous way.

She gave tales of her ways of dealing with unexpected situations in a humorous way.

The audience really enjoyed the suggestions and agreed with most of them.

Lady Crabtree, from Eastbourne has broadcast on radio and TV worldwide and has written several books.

A large number of members were able to attend the event and enjoyed a three course lunch in a private room at the hotel.

The members agreed that it was a fitting way to celebrate the club’s anniversary.

The next club meeting is on Friday, October 5 with a demonstration given by St. Andrew’s Ladies.

The competition is ‘Weird and Wonderful’ and there is a practice meeting on October 19. New members and visitors are welcome.

For more information contact Margaret Lainchbury, Chairman 01323 484347.